Man caught sending sister's FIL 'lewd' texts, Reddit thinks he has a crush. AITA?

It's a family affair.

'AITA for sending my sister's father-in-law a 'lewd' message and interfering with her married life?'

Upbeat_Definition_64

Alright, well. I've got an embarrassing conflict that I'd rather not present to my friends, so I need the anonymous power of reddit and all you judgement-giving strangers to help me out.

My sister (28f) got married in late April. I (25m) been hanging out with her father-in-law, Thomas (mid 40s), ever since. It's not like we're seeing each other on the daily, just every other weekend or so. We grab drinks or just hang out at his home, nothing nefarious. Still, I've never brought it up to my sister because it's never came up.