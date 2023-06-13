Man caught sending sister's FIL 'lewd' texts, Reddit thinks he has a crush. AITA?

Alright, well. I've got an embarrassing conflict that I'd rather not present to my friends, so I need the anonymous power of reddit and all you judgement-giving strangers to help me out.
My sister (28f) got married in late April. I (25m) been hanging out with her father-in-law, Thomas (mid 40s), ever since. It's not like we're seeing each other on the daily, just every other weekend or so. We grab drinks or just hang out at his home, nothing nefarious. Still, I've never brought it up to my sister because it's never came up.
Last night, we were hanging out like we usually do. I'm typically in charge of playing music for us and cyber sex by Doja Cat came on the playlist I had queued up. Thomas was amused by the lyrics and was asking me where I found the song; it was a funny moment. We moved on, I left after a while.
This morning when I woke up, I sent him a text along with a link to the song as a joke. Turns out my sister and her husband were visiting at this point and my BIL was in the middle of looking at something on Thomas' phone when the message came through. Apparently it caused a huge stir and resulted in BIL confronting his father about the whole thing.
My sister called me later and asked why I was sending her father-in-law 'lewd' messages, or hanging out with him at all. I tried to explain the situation like I did here, that he and I grab drinks and catch up occasionally after finding things in common during her wedding weekend but it hasn't gone well.
I'm starting to feel guilty about the whole thing because she said I was interfering with her married life. I'm lost.
AITA?
EDIT: Commenters said I should include that I'm bisexual here.
Something’s not adding up here. I don’t buy the fact that you and your new BFF who is 20 years older are just hanging out, drinking beers and listening to Doja Cat. Either you’re leaving something out, or FIL is up to no good.
It’s not unusual to have friends of different ages, but you are literally a generation apart. Your sister is right to be suspicious.
OP has since added that he’s bi and given the details of the text, and based on that I am definitely going the YTA route. Even if FIL is single, this is a completely inappropriate friendship for both parties involved.
NTA. What does this have to do with her marriage? It's a little weird you never mentioned it but you can hang out with whoever you want.
I'm friends with my mate's dad. He's 20 something years older but I've always just seen him as one of the boys. When we hang out it's just like hanging with anyone else really and all we get out of it is eachother's company. If anything the generational gap just makes our friendship more interesting as we share things the other isn't aware of or hasn't experienced.
I dont think there's anything weird about their friendship. And I think that people who feel the need to be suspicious about it are close minded and cynical.
Op literally said he would be down for something. He has a thing for his sister's FIL.
I don’t know that it matters that you’re bi.
Are you into him? Do you think he’s into you?
Upbeat_Definition_64 (OP)
I'm not totally against the idea of something happening. He's a handsome, mature dude who has his sh*t together. Nothing much is currently going on, tho.
YTA because you mentioned in a comment that you would down for stuff between you two to happen. You may not be related or anything, but yeah, that does put your sister and her husband in a very uncomfortable position.
YTA this whole hanging out with her father in law who has no relation to you is creepy, and I feel like you’re not telling us the whole story.
You're treading on slippery ground. I can promise you he thinks you're interested. Hanging out with a married man in the way you've been doing is inappropriate. He's enjoying the attention. It can only go bad places from here. What you've described is called dating. I can promise his wife likely didn't know about your little rendezvous and would be livid if she found out (unless they're in an open marriage).
I mean you two are consenting adults. NTA. Do you have feelings for him? Is it reciprocal?
The only thing though is it might be awkward if you two are dating only because the connection lol.