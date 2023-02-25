Woman called AH for trolling passenger on the quiet car. 'I didn’t touch him.'

The quiet car is a sacred space. You pay extra for some peace of mind, so if someone refuses to use headphones on a video — how far are you allowed to go for retribution and justice? On Reddit, two friends are debating that very question. OP writes:

'AITA for invading someone’s personal space?'

Not a serious or life altering situation. For context, I (33f) live in the UK. We have quiet sections on trains and I booked my ticket specifically so I could do work on a table in the quiet section on my laptop. My friend Lea (34f) sat opposite me.