Man with 'invisible disability' won't give seat to pregnant woman; 'I felt humiliated'

"AITA for refusing to give up my seat to a pregnant woman?"

So, this happened yesterday and I am still in shock from the glares I received. I (32M) was on a crowded train coming back from work. I managed to get a seat as I boarded early. A few stops later, a pregnant woman (maybe 30s) got on and was standing right in front of me. Everyone in the carriage looked at me expecting me to offer my seat. I didn’t.

Now, before you judge me, hear me out. I have a medical condition that causes me extreme pain if I stand for long periods of time. I always try to get a seat when I can and avoid standing as much as possible. I carry a card with me that explains my condition, which I showed to the woman. She just rolled her eyes and said “Really?”. I felt humiliated.