Man refuses to delete video of stranger, she takes picture of him as revenge. AITA?

Technically, you can take videos of anyone in public without needing legal permission. However, that doesn't mean everyone is going to be happy about it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to delete a video he took at the local reservoir. He wrote:

"AITA for refusing to delete a video taken in public?"

This weekend, my gf and I were walking at the local reservoir, when down by the water we see a lady going past with HUNDREDS of ducks following her. I am not exaggerating at all - I'd say there were at least 200-300 birds if not more, quacking and splashing and climbing all over each other trying to get closer to the food she was tossing.