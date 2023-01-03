14 people share a purchase that instantly improved their lives.

You don't realize it all the time, but one good product can change your life forever. A Roomba, iPhone, or a nice bed can change everything. On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, users share the product they bought that significantly improved their quality of life.
1. Mobile-Technology-88 says:
A good bed will change your life.
2. Passion_saucisson says:
A good shower head and a knife sharpener.
3. comsan says:
I bought a 30-pack of the same sock. They are pricey since it’s merino wool. I use them for every occasion, and laundry is easier.