14 people share a purchase that instantly improved their lives.

You don't realize it all the time, but one good product can change your life forever. A Roomba, iPhone, or a nice bed can change everything. On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, users share the product they bought that significantly improved their quality of life.

1. Mobile-Technology-88 says:

A good bed will change your life.

2. Passion_saucisson says:

A good shower head and a knife sharpener.

3. comsan says: