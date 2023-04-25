19 employees share the final straw from a bad boss that made them quit that day.

In real life, however, leaving a job is often a fairly boring process of lying about being "forever grateful for this opportunity" (to be yelled at by entitled customers) (for years). So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did your boss do that made you quit your job on the spot?" people were ready to share their passionate blaze of glory, revenge tale, or hilariously honest moment.
Once I was working as a cashier in a store. I was on my 8th month and I was already exhausted bc my boss yelled all the time. One day they changed the system and I asked for help, and she said "it's not my problem deal with it." And I was like "you know what, You deal with it, I'm done here." I never felt more relieved for leaving a job. - oh-deerie