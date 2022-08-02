16 people share the job they immediately quit after only working for a few hours.

While you might have to sacrifice your references, choosing your mental health is sometimes the best route. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's a job you immediately quit right after putting in some hours and why?" people were ready to vent about their best rage-quitting journey.

Roofing. I was looking for work and took the first construction job I could find. It was November and we had an early snow. Got to the job site the roof was 40 feet up (new construction). The only other guy on the team walked out on the roof which was an easy 45-60 deg sloop. No safety equipment at all. I asked about it and he said he just ties a rope to his waist to make it look good when the inspector comes by. I said nope my life is worth more than $10 an hour. 2 Months later he fell. Not as high as that day but none the less he fell and broke his leg. - dgallant