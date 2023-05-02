17 employees who quit their jobs on the spot share the moment they snapped.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who quit their job on the spot, why?' frustrated and bold ex-employees everywhere were ready to reveal their final straw.
After a fairly long day a customer had (very rightly) asked to see the manager, but as it happened the owner was in at the same time talking to some of them. I went to the main manager and said a customer wants to see him.
The owner taps my shoulder hard, glares out at the customer and bellows 'the manager is busy, tell them to f*ck off!'
Rather sick of how they treated customers and staff as it was I just looked at him and said 'tell him your f*cking self' and walked out the building - grizwa
Was about to give the restaurant 2-week notice. I was bussing tables at this 'fine dining' establishment. Then, Friday at closing time I got yelled at for clearing a table cloth that Mr. Manager told me was not dirty enough.