17 employees who quit their jobs on the spot share the moment they snapped.

Whether it's a rude customer, a ridiculous new rule, a pointless phone call, or a passive aggressive email thread--anyone who has ever worked any kind of job has at least one moment when they dream of storming out in a rage-fueled victory lap...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who quit their job on the spot, why?' frustrated and bold ex-employees everywhere were ready to reveal their final straw.

1.

After a fairly long day a customer had (very rightly) asked to see the manager, but as it happened the owner was in at the same time talking to some of them. I went to the main manager and said a customer wants to see him.

The owner taps my shoulder hard, glares out at the customer and bellows 'the manager is busy, tell them to f*ck off!'

Rather sick of how they treated customers and staff as it was I just looked at him and said 'tell him your f*cking self' and walked out the building - grizwa

2.