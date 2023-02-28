16 things that are normal but sound incredibly offensive.

Most people in 2023 will do their best to live an anti-racist life. Slip-ups will happen, and it's important to acknowledge them as humans and continue to learn. While the world still works to become better for all, there are moments that are innocuous despite sounding very problematic.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people share the normal things they've seen that sound racist.

They write:

1. gdwoodard13 says:

In my hometown, a fellow named Dr. White opened a chiropractor's office that works specifically on patients’ necks and related issues. They called themselves White Specific Chiropractic for a few years until they realized how problematic that sounds. Now they are just Specific Chiropractic.

2. InThreeWordsTheySaid says: