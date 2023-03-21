Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 people share things that seem harmless but are actually incredibly dangerous.

17 people share things that seem harmless but are actually incredibly dangerous.

Carson Cupello
Mar 21, 2023 | 5:10 PM
ADVERTISING

When Reddit user u/figinjosejospe posed a query on the popular AskReddit forum, the internet was all too happy to answer. Here are the top answers! (Warning: you will learn something. And it will probably be frightening)

"What seems harmless but is actually incredibly dangerous?"

1. Entire_Fan_1811 says:

Putting your feet on car dashboard.

2. slim-shitty on how dangerous driving is in general:

Crazy to think that the only thing protecting all of us from violently crashing head-on into oncoming traffic is the expectation that everyone follows the guidelines of painted lines on the ground. No walls, no barriers, just the hope that everyone stays in their own lane, and doesn't drift 5 ft over and risk putting you in a potentially fatal accident.

3. Minute-Foundation241 writes:

Sucking helium out of balloons to sound funny.

chewies_red_rocket elaborates:

The body doesn’t know that it isn’t oxygen so there isn’t any gasping for air reflex.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content