Wife posts on Reddit to complain about husband always posting on Reddit. Reddit weighs in.

Then he begins to go into detail on who he feels was right and who he feels was the AH. Meanwhile, I’m hoping I don’t forget what I came up to tell him to begin with… I could only get a few words in trying to show agreement to his argument but he keeps going.

I’m getting frustrated at this point. I interrupt his speech (on who’s right/wrong) and tell him I came up to speak to him and I feel like I’ve been railroaded. I explain how he just handed me the phone and had me read this story and then went on to explain his side. I didn’t even get a chance to tell him what I came up for, and at this point I’m worried I may forget altogether… 🥴