Man reveals intimate secrets at intervention trying to get GF's brother to rehab.

Interventions are stressful for everyone involved. The interveners, the person getting intervened, and anybody else caught in the crossfire will be involved in this last-ditch effort to help this person. You never know what may happen during an intervention.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a man gets dragged into an intervention for someone he doesn't know well and says some not-great things.

He writes:

Last night was awkward. I was part of an intervention for my girlfriend's brother. I will call him 'Jo' because his shirt said, 'I AM BAD, I AM EVIL, I AM MOJOJOJO.' I had no business being at the intervention, but my girlfriend said my presence would provide emotional support.