Man reveals intimate secrets at intervention trying to get GF's brother to rehab.

Interventions are stressful for everyone involved. The interveners, the person getting intervened, and anybody else caught in the crossfire will be involved in this last-ditch effort to help this person. You never know what may happen during an intervention.
He writes:
Last night was awkward. I was part of an intervention for my girlfriend's brother. I will call him 'Jo' because his shirt said, 'I AM BAD, I AM EVIL, I AM MOJOJOJO.' I had no business being at the intervention, but my girlfriend said my presence would provide emotional support.
So, there I was the fly on the wall, the random dude in the background, watching family and friends explain to Jo that his dinner invitation was nothing more than a lie to lure him into an ambush that might save his life. Jo said he would listen to the 'rehab pitch' if there were food because he didn't show up hungry for a fake dinner.