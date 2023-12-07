Woman says husband is ruining their marriage because he only eats 'kiddie food.' UPDATED x2.

I explained how him keeping this from me hurt me and how I could have been there to support him instead of feeling like he needed to hide.

He stated he wasn’t ashamed of it at all and explained that it’s just not something that affects him anymore. I reiterated how it affects me, but he didn’t seem to care. I didn’t show him the post I made, but I used some of the advice from you all to try to explain why his autism really does, in fact, still affect his life.

We went to bed upset. The next day, he acted like nothing happened. We ate breakfast (he had chicken nuggets) and went about our day. I kept expecting him to bring it up, but he never did.