Woman finally gets pregnant after IVF then finds out husband got his mistress pregnant, he says 'oops, just a transgression!'

But this morning, he sat me down and gave me news that rocked me. He told me he's been having an affair for the past six weeks, and his affair partner just found out that she's pregnant.

He says that if she decides to keep the baby, she's going to raise it by herself, and they mutually agreed to end the relationship already. He wants to make things right.

I don't know how things can ever be right again. He just wants to move on from what he is calling his "transgression."

How do I ever forgive him? How do you deal with the unthinkable? How do I learn to live with the idea that my child's sibling might be out there somewhere someday? Most importantly, how do I learn to move on like he wants me to?