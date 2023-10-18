Woman thinks her BF is trying to break up with her by making her date his best friend. UPDATED x 2

She was on her way home from the grocery store and was concerned because I looked like I'd seen a ghost. I told her about everything that just happened and got more than a few stares from other people, but I figured, "Screw it," as I'm just the "crazy lady at Maverick."

His mom looked horrified on my behalf and advised me to stay as far away from him as possible. She asked me to sit with her in her car, where she proceeded to inquire about when I first met Michael, which was back in high school.

She figured as much and told me that in middle school, he and John had done something together. They had been involved in an incident, and there was a sealed record because they were minors. She said they "didn't mean to do it."