Woman discovers GF is hiding a secret room in her apartment, decides to go inside. UPDATED

At this point In a little freaked out, as I knew nothing about this room, and wondered if my GF even knew about it. I pulled up the latch, and looked in to see a ladder. It didn't look old, but went down at least 10 feet. (I'm guessing?) On the back of the door was a note written in my GF's handwriting, a note about the last time it was checked, about 3 years ago.

So now I know for sure she knew about it, but why didn't she tell me? Why was she so secretive about it? I really want to go down there, but I don't know if I should. She's going to be gone for a couple more hours, so I feel like now is the time.

TL;DR! My GF was acting suspicious about a room, and I found a hidden doorway.