Woman with high paying tech job calls plumber BF 'simple' to coworkers. AITA?

Belittling someone for choosing a blue-collar profession seems to be happening more and more in the startup and tech industry era.

The truth is, blue-collar professions are often incredibly specialized and, above all else, necessary. One woman is in the dog house after bringing her plumber boyfriend to a networking event at her tech company. According to her, her coworkers noticed that her boyfriend didn't quite fit in, so she tried to clear the tension. She says that her comment was not intended to be insulting but, just read her post and see if it sounds like she percieves herself and her profession as superior to that of her partner.

AITA for describing my boyfriend as a “simple man” when I introduced him to a bunch of people?

iraisier