Woman with high paying tech job calls plumber BF 'simple' to coworkers. AITA?

The truth is, blue-collar professions are often incredibly specialized and, above all else, necessary. One woman is in the dog house after bringing her plumber boyfriend to a networking event at her tech company. According to her, her coworkers noticed that her boyfriend didn't quite fit in, so she tried to clear the tension. She says that her comment was not intended to be insulting but, just read her post and see if it sounds like she percieves herself and her profession as superior to that of her partner.
I’m (27F) a young professional working a high paying job in the tech field. I live with my BF (25M) who’s a plumber. In terms of personality we mesh surprisingly well so his educational background and career never mattered to me.