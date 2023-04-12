15 people share the wildest way they found out they were being cheated on.

Being cheated on sucks, plain and simple.

There's no delivery method, good or bad, that overshadows the sting of betrayal itself. But there are certainly weirder and worse ways to find out you've been stabbed in the back.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the wildest way they found out they were being cheated on.

1. From TuPockets:

Her parents told me.

2. From khamelean:

She tasted like smoke, but was a non-smoker.

He apparently wrote an address wrong and the love letter he wrote was returned to our home. It was a great way to come back from vacation.

4. From forcekin69:

She demanded to read all the messages on my phone, I said no problem but only if I could read the messages on hers.