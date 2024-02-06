'AITA for asking my friend to break up with his unemployed GF so we can be together?' UPDATED 2X

In most cases, trying to actively break up a couple isn't going to make you sympathetic, but that doesn't always stop people.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for trying to convince her best friend to dump his girlfriend for her. She wrote:

"AITA for asking my best friend to break up with his uneducated, unemployed girlfriend so we can be together?"

I know the title makes me seem like a b#$ch but I couldn't think of another way to summarize it in one go. We'll call him Dean and we'll call his GF Helen. Basically, I'm a university student, and interned at a marketing company over the last few Summers. Dean was my boss there and we became really close friends. Our friendship moved outside of work, and I no longer intern there at all.