'AITA for bailing on my anniversary with my BF last minute for a friend’s emergency?' UPDATED 2X

In general, being in a position to choose between a friend and a partner can be stressful, but there are times when the choice is beyond obvious.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for bailing on her boyfriend's anniversary plans last minute. She wrote:

"AITA for bailing on anniversary plans with my boyfriend last minute for a friend’s emergency?"

My BF (21M) and I (20F) had fancy dinner plans and tickets to the movies to celebrate our one year anniversary. We were both super excited about it and had planned it a while ago. However, about an hour before our reservation I got a message from my close friend.