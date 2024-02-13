'I called my husband's ex-nanny names and he got so angry he hit me. AITA?' MAJOR UPDATE

There are some situations where you're dealing with such a manipulator, you need the clear eyes of other people in order to see what's happening.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was overreacting to a fight with her husband.

"AITA for abusing my husband's ex-nanny and that's why he hit me?"

I (31F) have been with my husband Daniel (34M) for 12 years, married for 6. We have a 4-year old son. For the most part, he is a wonderful, loving man, but we've had problems in our relationship only due to his ex-nanny. Martha (45F) used to baby-sit Daniel when she was 19-21, since his parents were both very busy lawyers.