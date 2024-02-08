'AITA for asking my boyfriend to skip his afternoon nap so he has time for chores?'

Dividing household labor is one of the trickiest aspect of living with a partner. It often requires a lot of follow-up conversations and compromise.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her boyfriend to skip his afternoon nap in order to do chorses. She wrote:

"AITA for asking my boyfriend to skip his afternoon nap?"

I'm (26F), he's (30M). We've been dating for 3 years but just moved in together 6 months ago. I have felt crazy busy since moving in together. I work outside of the house, commute for an hour a day, and I'm going to school part time to try and get a better job, so my schedule is already packed, but since moving in together it feels like my time spent doing chores has almost doubled.