'AITA for commenting on my partner’s hairline when he comments about my weight?' UPDATED

It's normal to gain weight after growing and giving birth to a baby, but that sadly doesn't stop some people from commenting on it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for commenting on her partner's balding after he made a comment about her weight. She wrote:

"AITA for commenting on my partner’s lack of a hairline when he keeps making comments about my weight?"

We had a daughter last year and I’ve put on about 30 pounds. Now, even though I’ve gained weight, I don’t think I’m fat. My legs have just gotten thicker. Anyways, he keeps making comments saying that I haven’t stopped eating since I’ve gotten pregnant. Yesterday, I was preparing a bottle for our daughter when he said “ why don’t you move out the way, you don’t see you’re big’.