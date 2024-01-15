'AITA for refusing to pay rent in my boyfriend's mom’s house for staying there?'

Navigating the demands of a partner's parents can be supremely awkward, and there are times when things escalate so much you have to bring your case to the internet.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for refusing to pay rent in her boyfriend's house for the weekly nights she stays there. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to pay rent in my BF's mom’s house for staying there?"

So I (F19) and my boyfriend (M20) live separately. I have a place of my own that I rent, but my boyfriend lives with his mom still because she’s pretty sick and has no one else to care for her. I stay over there pretty often (maybe 2-3 nights a week) because my boyfriend works night shifts and his mom still needs someone to look after her, so I’m more than happy to stay over and do whatever needs doing.