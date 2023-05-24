Black woman gets upset after white BF ruins new hairstyle, he claims he was 'joking.'

There are some lines a partner simply shouldn't cross out of respect, regardless of how much they personally understand the reasoning.
If one partner has consistently told the other one to not touch them in a certain way, or not mess with their things, that boundary should be respected regardless of how 'petty' it seems to the other person.
She wrote:
AITA for getting mad and crying when my boyfriend ruined my hair?
Throwaway because he might see this, but at this point I’m not really sure I care if he does.
I (18f, black) have been dating my boyfriend (18m, white) for a year now. We went to the same high school, graduated together (we were best friends pre-relationship), so we’ve always been pretty close. ever since I was very young, I’ve always been a perfectionist when it comes to my appearance, especially my hair.