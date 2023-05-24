Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Black woman gets upset after white BF ruins new hairstyle, he claims he was 'joking.'

Black woman gets upset after white BF ruins new hairstyle, he claims he was 'joking.'

Bronwyn Isaac
May 24, 2023 | 8:00 PM
ADVERTISING

There are some lines a partner simply shouldn't cross out of respect, regardless of how much they personally understand the reasoning.

If one partner has consistently told the other one to not touch them in a certain way, or not mess with their things, that boundary should be respected regardless of how 'petty' it seems to the other person.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for getting mad when her boyfriend ruined her hair.

She wrote:

AITA for getting mad and crying when my boyfriend ruined my hair?

Throwaway because he might see this, but at this point I’m not really sure I care if he does.

I (18f, black) have been dating my boyfriend (18m, white) for a year now. We went to the same high school, graduated together (we were best friends pre-relationship), so we’ve always been pretty close. ever since I was very young, I’ve always been a perfectionist when it comes to my appearance, especially my hair.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content