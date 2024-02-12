'I told my partner my house is not her house after she spilled in my office. AITA?' UPDATED 2X

Setting domestic boundaries with a partner can be really difficult, particularly if you don't see eye to eye.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his GF his place isn't hers, after she spilled on some valuable papers. He wrote:

"WIBTA if it told my partner my house is not her house?"

I [M32] have been together with my partner [F29] for almost a year. We were very casual but when our city went into lockdown she came to stay at my place. I am lucky enough to have quite a large house but for personal reasons I have chosen to live alone for the past few years. Things have been fine although I will admit I miss having my own space.