'I’m full of regrets, I believed my husband cheated on me because my SIL lied.' MAJOR UPDATE

There are times when the truth is far more complicated than you could imagine.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her regretful story of divorcing her husband for cheating, only to find out he never cheated. She wrote:

"I’m full of regrets, I believed my husband cheated on me when he didn’t."

Cheating is something that I have always had strong opinions about. I have been cheated on before and it sucked. Everyone knows that I don’t forgive cheaters. So when my sister-in-law (my husband's sister) staged an elaborate scheme about my husband cheating I ended the relationship. My relationship unfortunately wasn’t the only one that was affected.