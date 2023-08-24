Man angrily turns off GF's alarm, she oversleeps and gets to work late, now she's mad.

Relationships are full of frustrations and compromise, and few times of day exemplify that more than mornings.

Whether you're a morning person, or you'd rather get hit by a train than get up before 10AM, sharing a bed with someone who has a different sleep schedule can cause a lot of frustration. Particularly if their alarm blares incessantly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for turning off his girlfriend's alarm and causing her to oversleep and be late to work. He wrote:

'AITA for turning off my girlfriend's alarm clock after she hit snooze too many times, causing her to oversleep and be late to work?'

My girlfriend and I live together. She wakes up at 6am to get to work at 7am. Every morning, her alarm starts going off at 5am and she hits snooze over and over before she finally crawls out of bed at 6am to be in the bathroom getting ready for 45 minutes before she leaves.