Man gets angry at mom after she claims he 'must entertain' children at her birthday.

There's nothing quite like a longstanding family dynamic to really set you off. In many ways, the pettier a dynamic is, the more likely it is to get under your skin and cause a full-on conflict.
He wrote:
AITA for not letting my parent’s friend’s kids play my PS5?
My fiancée (28) and I (27) moved back in with my parents after several years away due to financial issues. It is my mum’s birthday on Saturday and they are inviting their friends and their friends kids (6 & 8). I was told by my mother that I was to keep the children occupied by letting them play on my PS5.
I do not know these children, I told her that I don’t want them to and it’s disrespectful for her to tell me what to do with my personal belongings and that this was a common occurrence that happened back when I did live with them, that I would come to find random children I’ve never met playing my PS3.
My mum was very upset and said “they are our guests”, “it’s not unlike you to not share” and “if I had friends over I would let them play it”. Here is my @$$hole move, I sent a text to my fiancée because I predicted this would happen, but I accidentally sent it to my mum. She isn’t speaking to me right now. Am I the @$$hole?
Walktothebrook wrote:
NTA. You don’t know these children. Hide the PS5 and then go on a date night with fiancé.
Nervous_Principle_99 wrote:
NTA - PS5/Xbox/computers are expensive. Not only would the kids be using it with no guarantees who would pay if something gets broken, but it keeps you from using it. We all are gamers in my household. I don't even let my 16yo use my controllers because he is rougher than the rest of us. They know not to let others use my stuff. I use my 18yo son's PS5 and he can use my XBox Series X, but he has gentle hands.
But we have given each other permission, I never let his brother use his PS5, and if one of us comes home and wants to use our device, we yield it up. Gamers know never to just let whoever use our stuff, not even in the name of keeping the peace.
Too many controllers get thrown, buttons mashed too hard, consoles shut down incorrectly, and discs scratched. The owner of the device is the one and only person who gets to determine who uses it.
Wandering_aimlessly9 wrote:
NTA. Your mom has no right to decide what happens to something that easily costs 1k between boxes, equipment, subscriptions, games, and such. Nope nope nope. They don’t have that right. But it sounds like living with the rents isn’t a good idea for any amount of time really.
BoundPrincess84 wrote:
NTA. It's your property. She has no right to decide who uses it and she certainly doesn't have the right to TELL you it's your job to keep the kids occupied. That's their parent's responsibility. I would find a way to be out of the house and take your PS5 with you. They're not paying you to babysit and they didn't pay for the game system.
LeChatGrand wrote:
NTA. Lots of people in here going on about how letting a couple random kids loose on a PS5 isn’t a big deal need to ask themselves whether they’re ok letting some kids they don’t know fiddle around with something they own that costs $700+.
Clearly, OP is NTA, and his mom needs to respect this boundary.