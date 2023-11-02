Man asks GF to support him while he's unemployed, she says 'no, you haven't proposed.'

Nothing throws a wrench in an already tense relationship dynamic quite like financial stress.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for asking his GF to support him while he's unemployed. He wrote:

"AITA for expecting my GF to support me while I’m unemployed?"

I lost my job 4 months ago and EI doesn’t cover my full living expenses. I had to buy a car since mine had 330,000 km on it and the engine issue was worth fixing. After that, I had couple thousand saved and that has been completely wiped out and now I’m not able to cover all my expenses.