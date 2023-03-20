Man finds photos from GF's old job, shares with friends, she gets fired from teaching.

It can be surprising to learn about a season in your partner's past just when you thought you had their whole arc down.
But that's a natural part of any relationship, people aren't one-note and nobody owes a partner a fully detailed Wikipedia outline of their entire life before getting together. However, that doesn't stop new revelations from feeling disorienting.
Unfortunately, disorientation can lead to clouded judgment and fights, and we all know how lethal that combo can be.
He wrote:
AITA for accidentally ruining my girlfriend's career?
Hi everyone. I'm in a tough spot right now and I'm not sure if I'm the a**hole or not. My girlfriend (27F) (let's call her Sarah) and I (26M) have been together for three years. She's always been passionate about her job as a teacher and has worked really hard to build up her career.