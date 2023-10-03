Man snaps at GF after he gets injured and she tells him to 'be careful next time.'

We all know that in 2023, the best way to settle a couple's tiff is to anonymously bring it to a jury of internet strangers in order to get a verdict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for getting annoyed at his GF for telling him to "be more careful." He wrote:

"AITAH for getting mad at my (27M) girlfriend (24F) for always telling me to be careful after I get hurt?"

We just moved and I've been working a lot the last few days on renovating the new apartment. During this time I've gotten a few minor injuries, nothing major, just stuff that happens while working. Scrapes, bruises, cuts, etc. After each one when my girlfriend is around, she makes sure to tell me "you should be more careful!"