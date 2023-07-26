Man snaps after sister tells him to reach out to ex, 'worry about your own relationship.'

People really don't like getting a taste of their own medicine, especially siblings.

But sometimes, the only way to shut down a conversation is to bring out the big guns, no matter the consequences.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for bringing up his sister's infidelity to make a point about relationships.

He wrote:

AITA for what I (24m) said to my sister (27f) about minding her business?

This happened a while ago and I’m still getting s@#t for it, so I think I know your answer, but maybe some explanation will help? So around 6 months ago, my fiancé (we were together for around 7 years, but were friends before that) left me, because she “realized” she never loved me and that I was “holding her back.”