Man snaps after sister tells him to reach out to ex, 'worry about your own relationship.'

People really don't like getting a taste of their own medicine, especially siblings.
But sometimes, the only way to shut down a conversation is to bring out the big guns, no matter the consequences.
He wrote:
AITA for what I (24m) said to my sister (27f) about minding her business?
This happened a while ago and I’m still getting s@#t for it, so I think I know your answer, but maybe some explanation will help? So around 6 months ago, my fiancé (we were together for around 7 years, but were friends before that) left me, because she “realized” she never loved me and that I was “holding her back.”
She was not interested in therapy, and I am not in the habit of begging someone to stay, so I helped her pack and dropped her off at a hotel, which is what she wanted, and where she asked to be left. About a month ago she called me crying in the middle of the night to say that she had made a mistake and wanted to come “home”.
I had promptly hung up on her, because I also firmly believe in the rule “don’t let them tell you they don’t want you more than once.“
Apparently my family didn’t get the memo because for a while after that my family (particularly the older women) had been pressuring me to hear her out and even going so far as to tell me her “side” of the story, and how she had a breakdown and it didn’t have anything to do with me. Blah blah blah, don’t buy it.
My sister recently called me out of the blue and started talking to me about how I don’t wanna be the reason for “anything bad”, so I should call and talk to my ex. I tried to brush it off, but she kept saying things like. “Well, you don’t want it to be your fault is all I’m saying…” and s$%t like that.
I didn’t like what she was implying so I admit I snapped, and said something not so nice. Something kinda like: “Maybe you should worry about your own relationship, I mean, god knows it takes all of your mental fortitude to keep your pants on.”
Which is bad because her first two marriages ended due to cheating on her end. After a moment, She started crying on the phone and kept saying “I can’t believe you would say that” and “That’s so cruel, you don’t know what I went through!”
I replied something like, “And that’s why I usually stay out of it, you know? Try to mind my business?”
Apparently that “isn’t even close” to the same thing, and since then I’ve been getting yelled at by all the women in the family, but at least the ex-talk has quit. AITA?
Unusual-Shopping1099 wrote:
NTA. You are not responsible for “anything bad”happening. She got exactly what she asked of you. To tell someone you’ve been living life with for 7 years you never loved them and they were holding you back is pretty powerful. “I’m sorry” wouldn’t fix that broken trust for me.
I would not be surprised if she already had a backup plan, that plan being another person, and it didn’t work out; now she realizes she took her life for granted and ended a good thing. If this was your sister’s first attempt at sticking her toe into the situation, I can see why she’s so taken aback. But it sounds like all the women in your family are acting as a team, so she knew what she was getting herself into.
Knickers1978 wrote:
NTA. If people want to pry and poke at your life like they have a right, then you have the right to make comments about theirs back. Trying to guilt trip you because your ex has claimed she may harm herself, that’s not your fault. She left you and you quite reasonably don’t want her back.
Also, your sister should know there’s no excuse for cheating. If she gets bored so quick, then maybe relationships aren’t her thing. It’s better to live free and hurt nobody than cheat and mess up lives.
tkandkatie wrote:
NTA. This is why I don’t live near family now. Maybe a little harsh on the sis, but if she minded her own business, feelings would not have been hurt.
fromdowntownn wrote:
NTA. Comment was harsh but it’s not her business and you made it clear numerous times you don’t want to hear the ex out. Not only that but the stuff she was implying sounded a lot like emotional blackmail.
I’m on your side with this one, although I will say if your fiancé was perfectly normal until that moment she told you it was over it’s possible she did indeed have a breakdown, even then it doesn’t mean you have to take her back or hear her out that’s up to you and once your family saw you’re not interested in reconciliation they should’ve left it.
Confident_Set4216 wrote:
NTA. It was your ex’s decision to leave. And when she didn’t like being alone, she wanted to come back to you even though she said she didn’t love you, obviously hurts anyone. Why would it be your fault for the relationship ending when she was the one who ended it? And your sister has room to talk.
Having cheated on her first husband then her second husband. She was the one who ended both of those relationships but somehow it’s her ex-husband's fault for it and somehow it’s your fault for your and your exs relationship ending.
Clearly, OP is NTA, and his sister just couldn't handle a taste of her own medicine.