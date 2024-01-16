Man gets surprised by GF on family outing, gets excited, stepbrother says 'stop showing off.'

In a perfect world, we'd all love seeing other people happy. But sadly, a lot of people project their own fears onto other people's happiness.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for showing PDA with his girlfriend while hanging out with family. He wrote:

"AITA for 'loving my girlfriend too much?'"

My (20m) girlfriend (22F) and I have been dating for 2 years. Words can't describe how much I love her. She's awesome. Every day, I feel lucky she decided to be with me and the best part is that she told me she feels the same. We're even talking about moving in together, I'm in a really good place right now.