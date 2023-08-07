Man takes money from airline and skips flight, fiancee gets upset, says 'I needed you.'

There's nothing quite like getting in a fight with your partner that you never could have predicted.

It's one thing to get into a fight over a topic you know is a trigger for both of you, but it's another thing for it to come out of nowhere.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for taking $2,000 and a late flight home instead of going straight to his fiancee.

He wrote:

AITAH I took $2,000 to get off the plane and came home late?

Delta gave me $2,000 to skip my flight. This is $2,000 that can be spent ANYWHERE. The flight looked like it was going to get canceled anyway. It did. So now I have $2,000 and a hotel stay but my fiancée is mad at me because I chose the money over coming home. But it looked like the flight was going to be canceled.