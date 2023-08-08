Man tells GF she can't eat his Clif bars if she doesn't replace them, they get in fight.

We all know the phrase 'sharing is caring' is true in most instances.

But in a long-term relationship, sharing is not only caring, but it's also an imperative that can create serious conflict over relatively petty issues. For example, the question of how much of your special snacks and treats you should share can be the site for many an argument. And however silly it might sound, it all adds up.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his GF she can't eat his Clif bars anymore.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my girlfriend she can't have my Clif Bars anymore?

I recently started buying peanut butter Clif Bars, which I eat exclusively while working out (I cycle about 300-400 km/week). A few weeks ago, my girlfriend caught wind of this, and she absolutely loves peanut butter.