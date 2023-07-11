Man tells GF not to do nightly dinner 'joke' while parents visit, she gets mad, leaves.

Being in a long-term relationship means letting little annoying things slide, especially if it's a harmless behavior that makes them happy.

Sometimes, this dynamic feels worse and more tense in front of other loved ones. The small behavior that feels a teensy annoying is now extra annoying, as you witness other people react to your partner's irritating quirk.

Sadly, there's no way to communicate this feeling that isn't potentially hurtful.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his girlfriend to not do her nightly 'dinner and a joke' routine when his parents visit.

He wrote:

AITA (28M) for asking my girlfriend (27M) not to do her nightly “dinner and a joke” bit when my parents visit?