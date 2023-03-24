Man throws away gift from GF, she gets upset, he says 'this was obviously for you.'

People always say "it's the thought that counts" about gift giving. But that's not always as straightforward as it sounds. Someone can tink their gift shows care and love, without fully realizing the message it's sending.
Intention versus impact is a major player in the gift-giving sphere, and it only gets more complicated in romantic relationships. Sometimes, something as simple as a misguided gift, can set off a chain of feelings about the relationship in general.
He wrote:
AITA for trashing the gift my girlfriend got me?
So me (28M) and my GF (30F) have been together for 8 years and we have been living together for 4 years. GF has always been the artsy type and always has some personal project going but she has the tendency to get lost in her own world. We celebrated my birthday last weekend and she ended up getting me a pencil lengthener.