'My BF can't accept that I'm vegetarian. I think he's trying to trick me into eating meat.' UPDATED

If your gut is telling you something's "off" about your relationship, it's best to listen to it.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a woman shared her strange experience with her BF becoming aggressive about her vegetarianism. She wrote:

"Me [25F] with my boyfriend [23M] 3 years, he can't accept that I'm vegetarian and I think he's trying to trick me into eating meat."

Me and my boyfriend have been together for three years and have lived together for one year. I've been a vegetarian since I was eleven years old through my own choice, no one else in my family is veggie. My bf eats meat. Although my dream, ideal partner probably would be a vegetarian, I view this as a Dan Savage 'price of admission' for an otherwise great guy.