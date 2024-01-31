Woman's BF misses anniversary, hangs out with gay coworker who has a crush on him. UPDATED 2X

Anniversaries hold different emotional weights for different couples, which is why communication is key.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared her first anniversary quandary with her BF. She wrote:

"My (26F) boyfriend (25M) made plans on our first date anniversary."

Firstly, I want to make it clear that this kind of resulted as a mistake on both ends.So my (26F) boyfriend (25M) made plans with his friends this week on our first date anniversary. This would be the first time celebrating any anniversary between us and we had spoken about it for a while.

We both kept getting muddled up on the days as we’ve both been extremely busy at work (though we knew throughout this month that it was coming).