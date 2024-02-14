'My boyfriend said he wishes he was with my sister, now he's claiming it's a joke.' MAJOR UPDATE

Few things will send a shiver down your spine quite like hearing your partner is attracted to your sibling.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared a disturbing conversation with her boyfriend that started to unravel the relationship.

"My boyfriend said he wishes he was with my sister."

I (23F) have been with my BF (26M) for about four years. I met him through my sister (27F) who’s been his best friend since freshman year. She’s a lesbian, and getting married to her girlfriend in October. Me and her have always been close, the usual sibling stuff. Sometimes we fought but always resolved it because she’s my best friend.