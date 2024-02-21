'My fiancée wants to be a stay-at-home-fiancée. I feel super weird about it. AITA?' UPDATED

Ideally, you want to sort through red flags before you're full-on engaged or married to your partner. But red flags have a way of showing up after you've made a big commitment.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not wanting his fiancee to quit her job and be a "stay-at-home-fiancee." He wrote:

"My fiancé wants to be a stay-at-home-fiancée. AITA?"

My fiancée has proposed something that I have never heard of. We had a big argument and she felt I was acting like an AH. I wanted to get an opinion on what she is asking is a thing, and if is it something I should be worried about. I (30M) recently got engaged to my fiancée Emma (26F) last month.