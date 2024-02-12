'My GF regrets inviting her sister to live with us. Should we ask her to leave?' MAJOR UPDATE

There are times when you know you're making the right decision, but you need some extra support to give you that final boost.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a man sought advice on how to kick out his sister's GF since she's a bad roommate. He wrote:

"My girlfriend (30F) regrets inviting her sister (27F) to live with us."

So my gf and I (29M) have been living together since 2020, we had moved away from our family and lived in an apartment space with her college roommate that she’s been friends with. It’s been a struggle, cause there’s a massive difference between dating someone and living with someone, but through the ups and downs we been making it work.