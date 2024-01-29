'My wife texts her school colleague all day and spends lots of time with him.' UPDATED 3X

It's horrible to feel like you can't trust a partner, and it's even worse when your fears are confirmed on some level.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a man posted about his wife's growing text relationship with a colleague. He wrote:

"My wife is texting her school colleague all day everyday and spends lots of time with him. Me: (30M) She: (25F)."

We’ve been married for around 3 years, and we recently moved across the country so my wife could attend grad school. I found a career job in the new location and have been financially supporting us for the most part. She’s been on her phone a lot more over the last few months. I’ve asked a few times who she’s texting all the time, and she says it’s just a friend from school.