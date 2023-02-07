Reddit explains girlfriend's 'creepy obsession' with a couple to her clueless BF.

When a grown man asked his clearly unhappy girlfriend a strange version of "If you love them so much, why don't you go MARRY them?!", he was shocked at her response. Thus, he came to the high court of Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my girlfriend to go and ask to be adopted by the couple she is so obsessed with?"

u/Purple_Winner_8587 writes:

My girlfriend Katie made a new friend a few months ago, Mary. Katie talked about her a lot, Mary said this, did that, started teaching her something, etc.

I thought it was a bit weird how much Katie seemed to look up to Mary, but I didn't think much of it until Mary's husband, Joe, entered the picture too.