Wife asks man to sleep in other room because snoring will wake baby, he says no. AITA?

Few things can tear a couple apart as fast as different sleep schedules, particularly when you're already suffering sleep deprivation from a baby.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to sleep in another room due to his snoring. He wrote:

"AITA for refusing to go in another room so my fiancé and the baby could sleep alone?"

My fiancé "Jen" (29f) just gave birth to our daughter two months ago. She strictly breastfeeds, so as you can imagine, she gets far less sleep than I do. During the day I help with changing or holding her but all feedings are up to Jen (the baby outright refuses a bottle- we have tried several times, but ultimately we are both okay with this). Anyways, I'm kind of an independent start-up video game developer.