Woman wants to give BF of four years ultimatum about contacting ex. Is she wrong?

One of the most complicated parts of dating someone in adulthood is navigating both of your pasts. While past relationships can help shape your partner into the loving person they are, a constantly hovering ex can deeply sour the mood.
Finding the line between letting your partner handle their business, and speaking up about uncomfortable dynamics can be really complicated. Which is why outside perspectives can be so helpful.
She wrote:
AITA. I (46f) have been dating my partner (53m) for 4 years and he moved in with me 3 years ago. He split up with his wife before we got together but they still lived in the same house as he couldn’t afford to move out and still pay the mortgage / bills etc. I’ve not met his kids and he won’t tell his ex-wife we are together as he doesn’t want to upset her or the kids.