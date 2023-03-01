Woman asks boyfriend to pick her up during blizzard, he says no, pleads 'don't hate me!'

Commuting in a storm is no small feat, and it can feel ultra-exhausting after a long day at work. Especially if you're taking public transit and privy to delays and connections.

That said, asking a loved one to brave a storm to pick you up instead is going to incite mixes results. Some people feel comfortable throwing chains on the tires and coming to get their loved one. While others would rather play it safe and not venture out at all.

In a popular AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for being angry her BF wouldn't pick her up in a storm.

She wrote:

AITA for expecting my BF to pick me up from work during a snow storm?