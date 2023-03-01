Woman asks boyfriend to pick her up during blizzard, he says no, pleads 'don't hate me!'

Commuting in a storm is no small feat, and it can feel ultra-exhausting after a long day at work. Especially if you're taking public transit and privy to delays and connections.
That said, asking a loved one to brave a storm to pick you up instead is going to incite mixes results. Some people feel comfortable throwing chains on the tires and coming to get their loved one. While others would rather play it safe and not venture out at all.
She wrote:
AITA for expecting my BF to pick me up from work during a snow storm?
Yesterday afternoon/evening we got hit with a wicked storm. Near zero visibility, plows couldn’t get roads cleared fast enough, 20-minute commutes were taking over an hour. I have a license but no car, my bf has both.