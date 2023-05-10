Woman calls cops on boyfriend's family after they 'borrow' her car without asking.

↵
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
This means sometimes, the only way to truly set a boundary is to bring out the big dogs and potentially cause a rift in the relationship. This can manifest in a lot of different ways, but calling the cops is certainly an extreme version.
She wrote:
AITA for calling the police on my boyfriend's family?
Last year I moved in with my bf and his dad. My BF and I were in a long-distance relationship for a few years and I moved across the country to be with him after I finished graduate school. Due to such a large distance, I opted to sell my car and buy a new one after moving. When I did this my boyfriend helped me out by loaning me some money to help pay the down payment but I have since paid him back.