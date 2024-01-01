Woman asks for cleaning costs after date spills on dress, he calls her 'materialistic.'

We all know the phrase "you break it, you buy it."

But what about "you stain it, you pay the expensive cleaning costs?"

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking her date to cover the cleaning cost of a dress he spilled on. She wrote:

"AITA for expecting my date to cover the cleaning cost of a dress he ruined?"

I (27F) am in a bit of a dilemma and could really use some advice. I've been seeing this guy for a couple of months, and we decided to go to a nice high-end restaurant for a date. Initially, I was going to wear a nice dark blue dress that I like to wear out, but he asked me to wear a different white dress that I had shown him once as it matched his outfit (I’ve never had a guy ask me this).